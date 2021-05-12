Insomniac to host Dreamstate concert on May 28

Insomniac's premiere trance music experience, Dreamstate, will be taking over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on May 28.

Gareth Emery, Cosmic Gate, Gabriel & Dresden, Paul Oakenfold, Haliene 'live' and Jerome Isma-Ae will mark Dreamstate's largest standalone show to date in Las Vegas.

In compliance with Clark County and the State of Nevada, Insomniac and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will be enforcing several COVID-19 requirements to ensure fan safety.

Dreamstate joins a growing schedule of Insomniac concerts at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, having already announced deadmau5 on May 21.

Tickets are on sale May 14 at 12 p.m. PT online here.