In-N-Out Burger opening new location in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — In-N-Out Burger is opening a new location in Henderson on May 21.

As with all locations, fresh ingredients will be supplied to the store from In-N-Out. Hamburger patties are made from 100% American beef and whole chucks are boned and ground by In-N-Out's own butchers. All patties are produced and delivered fresh throughout the week to the stores and are never frozen. French fries are made from fresh, whole potatoes and are hand diced.

Valene Vigil, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 20 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 3551 St. Rose Pkwy.

The restaurant will employ approximately 80 In-N-Out Burger Associates with a starting wage of $13 per hour.

There will be one drive-thru lane, a covered patio with outdoor seating for 37 guests, and indoor seating for 84 guests, although indoor seating is limited.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In-N-Out has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. None of the units are franchised.