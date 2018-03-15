Here are the top unique experiences in Las Vegas

TripAdvisor has released a list of 9 most unique travel experiences in the USA and three Las Vegas experiences are on the list.

The travel website says that the experiences, which include "wacky sights, adrenaline-pumping thrills or one-of-a-kind adventures, are sure to leave a lasting impression.

The three Las Vegas experiences on the list are the Zombie Apocalypse Experience at Adventure Combat Ops, learning to fly with Trapeze Las Vegas, and playing with heavy machinery at Dig This.

Of course, there are many other unique experiences in the valley.

You can also swim with the sharks at Mandalay Bay's Shark Reef if you are SCUBA certified and you can help train dolphins at The Mirage.

If you like really fast and really expensive cars, you can drive a Lamborghini at Exotics Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway or a Mustang Shelby GT500 at SPEED Vegas.







Or, you can blast across the Ivanpah Dry Lake in a high-performance land yacht with Omega Land Sailing. They welcome beginners as well as experts. They also offer Area 51 Dreamlands tour.

If zip lines are your thing, there are a couple of them. The SlotZilla Zip Line at the Fremont Street Experience will send you flying over the heads of thousands of people and riders on the VooDoo Zip Line at the Rio connects the hotel-casino's two towers.

If you are feeling really brave, you might want to jump off the Stratosphere. SkyJump is located more than 800 feet above the Las Vegas Strip.







One of the valley's newest experiences actually encourages people to smash things. Sin City Smash provides fun and safe rage rooms.

Or, if you just like to throw things, Axe Monkeys has 47 ax throwing lanes featuring solid pine targets and high-tech axes.

If you are looking for an extreme shooting experience, Machine Gun Helicopters or Gunship Helicopters is sure to provide. You'll be shooting real bullets while flying fast and low over the desert terrain just outside of the city.







If crushing a car with a tank sounds like fun, just head to Battlefield Vegas. They also offer a variety of shooting packages.







Combine water and adventure by strapping on a water jetpack at Lake Las Vegas. The 15-minute flyboard experience is perfect for beginners and most first timers are in the air in under 3 minutes.

Do you like to skydive? You can do it both outside and indoors in the Las Vegas area. Skydive Las Vegas offers Nevada's highest skydive with views of Hoover Dam, Valley of Fire and more. Or you can still experience the sensation of freefalling without actually jumping out of any planes at Vegas Indoor Skydiving.







And, if you don't mind not seeing what you are eating, you may want to check out Blackout Dining in the Dark.

