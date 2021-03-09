Henderson Symphony Orchestra hosting virtual concerts this month

In cooperation with the City of Henderson, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra will present two virtual performances as part of their current season.

The annual Young Artists Showcase is scheduled to return at 7 p.m. on March 12. The evening’s soloists were selected through an online audition process and represent some of Southern Nevada’s brightest musical talent.

The Young Artists program allows these Clark County students to gain important experience in concert preparation and performance. This year’s five junior artists range in age from 6 to 14 years old.

The senior category is represented by 13 artists ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old.

“We Are Here” is set for 7 p.m. on March 19. Henderson’s strength and diversity as one community will be celebrated with a program featuring contemporary women composers Jessie Montgomery and Dabrinka Tabakova alongside traditional masters Samuel Barber and Antonín Dvořák.

Both performances are free and can be viewed live on their website.