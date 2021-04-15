Watch
Henderson Symphony Orchestra hosting 'Hope' concert

Henderson symphony orchestra
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 16:06:31-04

In cooperation with the City of Henderson, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra (HSO) presents “HOPE,” a limited in-person and livestream performance of music selections focusing on healing, celebrating the positive, and recognizing where improvements are needed.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. on April 24 on Henderson’s Water Street Plaza.

Included in the program is the premiere of “Sky Bells,” a commissioned work by Southern Nevada composer Jennifer Bellor, Huang Ruo’s “Becoming Another” and Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony 6 Pastoral. HSO Music Director Alexandra Arrieche will conduct.

Limited in-person attendance is available through online registration using code 152445.

The concert will also be livestreamed.

