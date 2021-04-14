Henderson celebrating National Poetry Month with free event

The City of Henderson is celebrating April as National Poetry Month with a free evening of poetry from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 15.

Eight Southern Nevada poets will give live readings of their works at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Participating poets:

- Ms. AyeVee

- Angela M. Brommel

- Charlie Johnson

- Heather Lang-Cassera: Current Clark County poet laureate

- Aimee McAffee

- Elizabeth Quiñones-Zaldaña

- Vogue M. Robinson: Recent past Clark County poet laureate

- Emilee Wirshing

The evening includes special performances by Henderson Symphony Orchestra young artists.

There will be limited in-person attendance at this event. Advance registration is recommended. Register online here. Poets at the Plaza is open to all ages.

The evening will include a presentation of the City’s Arts & Culture Master Plan. Feedback is encouraged.

Poets on the Plaza is made possible through a partnership of the City of Henderson with Nevada State College's Office of Arts & Culture and the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

For more information, call 702-267-4849.