Henderson celebrating National Poetry Month with free event

The City of Henderson is celebrating April as National Poetry Month with a free evening of poetry from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 15.
Eight Southern Nevada poets will give live readings of their works at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Participating poets:
- Ms. AyeVee
- Angela M. Brommel
- Charlie Johnson
- Heather Lang-Cassera: Current Clark County poet laureate
- Aimee McAffee
- Elizabeth Quiñones-Zaldaña
- Vogue M. Robinson: Recent past Clark County poet laureate
- Emilee Wirshing
The evening includes special performances by Henderson Symphony Orchestra young artists.
There will be limited in-person attendance at this event. Advance registration is recommended. Register online here. Poets at the Plaza is open to all ages.
The evening will include a presentation of the City’s Arts & Culture Master Plan. Feedback is encouraged.
Poets on the Plaza is made possible through a partnership of the City of Henderson with Nevada State College's Office of Arts & Culture and the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.
For more information, call 702-267-4849.