Helios Fine Art in Las Vegas debuting new art show in April

Helios Fine Art continues its mission of bringing hard-hitting, beautiful art to Las Vegas with April’s intense show, An Acceptable Level of Violence.

Featuring the work of David Petrides, the exhibit seeks to provoke dialogue about the nature of violence--physical, environmental, and institutional--in America. Without resorting to explicit provocation, David’s sculptures and paintings will inspire viewers to ask, what is violence, and if it can be defined, is there such a thing as an acceptable amount?

An Acceptable Level of Violence comprises several series, including the latex rubber Turin paintings, which combine the sensuality of draped material with ghostly images of firearms. The Wound Dynamics sculpture series speaks to the impact of industrial expansion on the natural world.

First started in 2016, the series will be displayed in full for the first time. Shivs take a sharp, whimsical look at the concept of “dangerous” art. The centerpiece of the show, RELIQUARY, is a deeply personal work that explores the blurry boundary between faith and force.

“Starting arguments is easy, and easy art is boring,” David says. “I think it’s critical to inspire legitimate conversation, as opposed to trying to be provocative for no reason.” David’s imagery can be stark, but his own internal debate about the subjects he addresses is evident in the art. “I never pretend that my art is an answer. If I had the answers, I wouldn’t want to create anything.”

An Acceptable Level of Violence opens at Helios Fine Art on First Friday, April 2 at 6 p.m. and runs through April 29. The exhibit will be open for previewing by collectors and press on April 1, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Helios is located at 1025 S 1st Street, in Suite 150 of the Art Square building.

The exhibit is appropriate for all ages; however, parents may want to prepare to discuss some serious topics with their children after viewing.