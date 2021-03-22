Happy Half Hour returning to the High Roller at LINQ Promenade next week

For the first time since July 2020, the High Roller Observation Wheel at the LINQ Promenade will reintroduce its enormously popular Happy Half Hour experience on March 29.

A one-of-a-kind cocktail experience, Happy Half Hour cabins aboard the High Roller Observation Wheel include an open bar and bartender for one full 30-minute rotation of the wheel.

While sipping cocktails, guests will take in the magnificent 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip and beyond from as high as 550 feet in the air. Happy Half Hour cabins can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Happy Half Hour tickets are priced at $60 per person and are available from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

All guests must be age 21 or older.