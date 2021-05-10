Halestorm and Evanescence coming to the Cosmopolitan in November

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas welcomes GRAMMY® Award winners, Halestorm and Evanescence to The Chelsea on Nov. 12 marking the groups’ first rock tour in over five years.

Emerging in 1995, Evanescence created a name for themselves with their first full-length album, “Fallen.” Selling more than 17 million copies worldwide, “Fallen” topped the Billboard 200 charts for 43 weeks, becoming widely regarded as one of the top five best selling albums of the 21st century. With hit singles “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal,” the band earned their first GRAMMY® wins in two categories, Best New Artist and Best Hard Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Their latest album, “The Bitter Truth,” is meant to incite feelings of hope and empowerment following a year filled with unprecedented challenges. Album single “Use My Voice” include vocal contributions from Halestorm’s lead vocalist and guitarist, Lzzy Hale.

Known for their non-stop touring and hook-heavy sound, Halestorm has rocked the stage with nearly all of the popular American hard rock acts of their era. In 2013, Halestorm took home a GRAMMY® for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for the single “Love Bites (So Do I)” becoming one of the most successful female-fronted hard rock groups of the early 21st century. Five years later, the band announced their fourth studio album, “Vicious,” featuring their GRAMMY® nominated singles “Uncomfortable” and “Break In” featuring singer and pianist Amy Lee of Evanescence.