Green Valley Ranch Resort and Red Rock Resort dive into their 2018 Silent Savasana seasons

Enjoy stunning Las Vegas sunsets by the pools at Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort while getting your yoga on with Silent Savasana.

The 2018 Silent Savasana season at both resorts goes through fall, giving guests two times a month to immerse themselves fully in an outdoor yoga experience while enjoying the relaxing resort atmosphere at the pools of both properties. Silent Savasana at Station Casinos is completely free to attend.

While wearing Silent Savasana’s signature headphones, yogis of all levels will have an opportunity to push their practice to new heights while receiving instruction and listening to motivating music. Silent Savasana sessions at Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort have become a not-to-be-missed experience, with hundreds of people filling the resort pool areas, creating a unique ambiance for a holistic yoga practice.

Silent Savasana starts at 7 p.m. and pool doors open at 6 p.m. at each property, with 2018 dates listed below.

Red Rock Resort’s 2018 season:

April 19

May 24

June 21

July 19

Aug. 16

Sept. 20

Oct. 18

Nov. 15 (inside Crimson)

Green Valley Ranch Resort’s 2018 season:

April 12

May 10

June 14

July 12

Aug. 9

Sept. 13

Oct. 11

For more information, visit https://redrock.sclv.com/ or https://greenvalleyranch.sclv.com/.