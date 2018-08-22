Grand opening of new PT's Gold location

PT’s Entertainment Group will commemorate the grand opening of its 60th tavern, PT’s Gold, with a celebration including giveaways, free play and discounts on food and drinks from 5 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 30. The milestone location is now open for business and is located at 8985 Blue Diamond Rd.

Golden Rewards members will earn one entry into a giveaway to win a 55” Samsung LED 4k UHD-TV for every 100 base points earned throughout the month. Attendees are invited to join PT’s Golden Rewards program, where they will earn 20 base points and receive $10 in free-play upon signing up, as well as PT’s Beer & Bites rewards program, where they will receive $5 off their bill upon sign-up and up to $150 in email offers monthly.

PT’s Happy Hour will be extended throughout the duration of the party, which features selections priced at $6 including Sriracha chicken bites and loaded potato skins; $7 selections including a half-pound pub burger and chicken parmesan sliders; and flatbreads, including three-cheese, meat feast, the Gilroy and buffalo chicken, priced at $8.

PT’s Happy Hour also offers a 50 percent discount on drinks including wines by the glass, premium spirits and all craft and import beer, which includes PT’s own craft brews such as the Golden Hefeweizen and Hualapai IPA.