Golden Rainbow partners with The Stirling Club to host drag brunch show

Golden Rainbow will partner with The Stirling Club to host a drag brunch show with some of Las Vegas’ favorite drag superstars on March 21 from noon to 2 p.m.

A generous percentage of sales will benefit Golden Rainbow to provide critically needed services, including housing, education, wellness, and direct financial assistance to men, women, and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

Edie, known for her leading role in Cirque du Soleil’s “Zumanity,” will host and perform live, alongside Vita Summers and Dusty Muffin from the Notoriety show "Faaabulous!", decked out in fabulous costumes and singing live to showstopping numbers. Radio personality Nudia Hernandez will DJ throughout the show. Tickets are $85 per person plus tax and gratuity and include bottomless bubbles with a three-course pre-fixe brunch menu.

The Stirling Club Executive Chef Dan Rossi has put his rustic Italian twist on this seasonal brunch menu featuring decadent classics like a crab cake benny with prosciutto and brioche french toast with rum-infused maple syrup.

Tickets can be purchased online here. Seating is limited to 100 people and all state and local mandates will be in place.

For more information, visit their website.