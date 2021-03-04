Golden Nugget welcomes back legendary impressionist Gordie Brown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Nugget Las Vegas proudly welcomes legendary comic, singer and impressionist Gordie Brown back to its showroom beginning March 25. Tickets are on sale tomorrow, March 5.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Gordie back to our legendary showroom,” commented Chris Latil, Senior Vice President and General Manager. “After a difficult year for the industry, we are proud to resume offering Downtown Las Vegas’ pre-eminent entertainment.”

Dubbed “Lasting Impressions,” Brown’s latest show will feature an extraordinary mix of well-known stars including singers, bands and other legendary celebrities. His unique and fast-paced blend of comedy, music and impressions has captivated audiences in Las Vegas for decades. This marks Brown’s ninth run at Golden Nugget. With more than 200 impressions in his full repertoire, Brown is remixing some of his classic and popular acts with dozens of new, creative acts, ensuring an exhilarating presentation of music and laughs for all audiences.

“I’m both honored and thrilled to be back on stage to perform my one-man show at the Golden Nugget,” stated Brown. “Performing in front of a live audience has always brought me my highest joy in life. I’m proud to be part of the team that helps bring some sort of normalcy back to the Las Vegas entertainment scene.”

Gordie Brown’s “Lasting Impressions” will play at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Ticket prices start at $30 and go on sale March 5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldennugget.com/las-vegas.

