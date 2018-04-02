Golden Nugget Las Vegas celebrates spring with tenth annual winefest

Wine is in the forecast this April as the Spring Winefest returns to the Golden Nugget Las Vegas. On April 21 from 7-10 p.m., the most prestigious wineries from the West Coast will be at The Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget for a Grand Tasting affair.

The West Coast Wine Grand Tasting and Silent Auction will feature more than 100 selections of wines from the West Coast. Guests will also be treated to live music and culinary bites. A silent auction will be hosted from 7-9:30 p.m., with offerings including wine lots, large format collector bottles, wine region trips, and other gifts.

Tickets are available for $89 (plus tax) per person, with $5 from every full-priced ticket benefiting The Animal Foundation.

Participating wineries for the two-day event include:

• Alexander Valley Vineyards

• Chateau Montelena

• La Crema

• Copain

• Rombauer

• Tablas Creek

• J Lohr

• Kenwood

• Raeburn

• Walt

• Hall

• Cast

• Robert Mondavi

• Prisoner

• Girard

• Eponymous

• Two Angels

• Simi

• Meiomi

Tickets can be purchased by calling (702) 385-7111. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2tpF4dS.