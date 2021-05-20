Golden Nugget announces summer music residencies

Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino is excited to announce the first of its 2021 summer music residencies.

On June 5, The Rhyolite Sound will kick off the Honky Tonk at the Tank summer concert series with a night of country music you won’t want to miss.

Formed in Las Vegas in 2013, The Rhyolite Sound have created their own signature sound that pushes the limits of conventional country music. Blending aspects of Rock n’ Roll, Honky Tonk, Rockabilly, Outlaw, and Blues music, they aim to draw in all types of country lovers, from die-hard fans to casual listeners.

With every show, they play country music the way it was meant to be played – rowdy, raucous, and sure to be a good time!

During the concert, H20 pool and Hot Tub are open, guests can watch the sharks in the Golden Nugget Las Vegas poolside shark tank, and enjoy specialty drinks.

Admission is FREE and limited to guests 21 and older.

The dates can be found below:

June 5

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

July 2

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

August 6

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

September 3

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.