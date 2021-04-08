Gold Spike reopening outside area, new Thursday night lineup

Downtown Las Vegas’ premier adult playground and nightlife venue Gold Spike announces a fresh Thursday night lineup and the return of The Backyard.

On April 8, Gold Spike’s Backyard will welcome parties up to 6 for table service only.

Guests can enjoy entertainment from Las Vegas favorite DJs like DJ TeenWolf, Presto One and Mike Fusion while popular games like Giant Jenga, Twister and Beer Pong will be available for some good-natured competition.

Reservations are recommended but not required.

Also returning April 8 and continuing every second and fourth Thursday of the month, the “girls” are back in town as Drag Queen Bingo makes its debut at Gold Spike. Bingo hosts Angel Phoenix, Asia King Adour and London Adour as they call the balls bringing their signature brand of sass, crass and high-class entertainment to The Living Room.

Groups of up to 4 can play for $20 per table, groups of up to 6 can play for $30 per table or purchase a bottle of Shmirnoff for $150.

Starting May 6 at 10 p.m. and continuing every first Thursday, Gold Spike's ‘Backyard’ gets a blast from the past in the form of Down & Derby's renowned roller disco party. Each night of Down & Derby encourages skaters to show up decked out in that month’s theme. Rock-n-rollers will have the opportunity to show off their moves and participate in contests like Best Bikini, Shortest Shorts and the “Get Low” Limbo Challenge for the chance to win cash and prizes.

On May 20, local artist collective and frequent Downtown Las Vegas collaborators the ISI Group return to host Third Thursday. The monthly showcase includes live art competitions, dance performances, drink specials and more.

To make a bottle service reservation at Gold Spike, click here.

Under current state guidelines, guests are required to wear a mask inside the venue unless actively eating or drinking.

Guests of Gold Spike must be 21+ to enter.