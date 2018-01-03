Glazier's food marketplace closing after 8 years in Las Vegas

Kel Dansby
11:19 AM, Jan 3, 2018
12 mins ago
Dansby, Kel
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kennejima/Flickr
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kennejima/Flickr
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One of Las Vegas' most highly regarded grocery stores will be closing their doors.

Glazier's food marketplace has announced that they will close soon.

"After 8 great years here in the Las Vegas valley, Glazier's food marketplace is closing its doors. Thank you to all our wonderful customers! We will be open for a few short weeks to sell off everything." - via Glazier's website.

There are many people in the Las Vegas valley that will be saddened by this news, but the sale prices on items should serve as a small parting gift.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top