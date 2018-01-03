Glazier's food marketplace closing after 8 years in Las Vegas

One of Las Vegas' most highly regarded grocery stores will be closing their doors.

Glazier's food marketplace has announced that they will close soon.

"After 8 great years here in the Las Vegas valley, Glazier's food marketplace is closing its doors. Thank you to all our wonderful customers! We will be open for a few short weeks to sell off everything." - via Glazier's website.

There are many people in the Las Vegas valley that will be saddened by this news, but the sale prices on items should serve as a small parting gift.