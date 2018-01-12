Get free food at new Habit Burger Grill later this month

The Habit Burger Grill is opening its 6th location in the Las Vegas valley this month.

The new location is at 1730 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

In anticipation of the grand opening, The Habit will be participating in week-long events starting with its fan-favorite "Free Burger Day." The first 200 guests will receive a free Charburger, fries and a drink.

Plus, guests can also indulge in the restaurant's "Free Habit Day" on Jan. 23. An assortment of The Habit's award-winning Charburgers, grilled sandwiches, and fresh salads, and will be available for the first 200 guests.

COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

WHEN:

Free Burger Day

January 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Community Charity Event

January 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Free Habit Day

January 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Grand Opening

January 24; open daily starting at 10:30 a.m.