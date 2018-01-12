Get free food at new Habit Burger Grill later this month

Joyce Lupiani
2:31 PM, Jan 12, 2018
3 mins ago

HABIT BURGER GRILL

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Habit Burger Grill is opening its 6th location in the Las Vegas valley this month.

The new location is at 1730 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

In anticipation of the grand opening, The Habit will be participating in week-long events starting with its fan-favorite "Free Burger Day." The first 200 guests will receive a free Charburger, fries and a drink.

Plus, guests can also indulge in the restaurant's "Free Habit Day" on  Jan. 23. An assortment of The Habit's award-winning Charburgers, grilled sandwiches, and fresh salads, and will be available for the first 200 guests.

COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

WHEN:           
Free Burger Day
January 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
 
Community Charity Event
January 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
 
Free Habit Day
January 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
 
Grand Opening
January 24; open daily starting at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top