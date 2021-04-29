Free Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival to be held May 22

The city of Las Vegas will host the 2021 Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival on May 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive.

The event is free and open to all ages. All state and local pandemic mitigation requirements will be followed.

The event is broken into two sessions with an hour break between from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., to allow time to sanitize pods. Attendees can reserve one pod per household per session; up to six people can be in one pod.

Guests are encouraged to bring low-back chairs and blankets to be more comfortable in the pods.

The festival lineup features some of the best bluegrass and Americana bands in the nation, including Out of the Desert, Fog Holler, Never Come Down, Nu Blu, The Marty Warburton Band and The Po’ Ramblin Boys.

Children will be able to enjoy a festival area designed just for them, with games and activities programmed for youth throughout the festival.

In addition to music, the festival will have food and alcohol vendors, as well as an artisan market. Some of the participating artisan vendors are Momper Romper, Sew Devine Custom Jackets and Tea Bath Products. A variety of food trucks will sell everything from fresh, healthy organic food to burgers, hot dogs, shaved ice treats and churros.

Attendees will not be allowed to bring in outside food or alcohol.

Reservations are required for each session and are available here.

For more information, call 702-229-ARTS (2787).