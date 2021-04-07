Five Iron Golf celebrating Masters tournament with specials

Five Iron Golf will honor the biggest day in golf with prime azalea viewing, featured beer offerings and commemorative souvenir cups.

The urban indoor golf experience inside AREA15 on Rancho Drive will celebrate Masters weekend throughout the tournament, from April 7 - April 11.

Five Iron Golf’s golf offerings will include $4 domestic beers and $5 import beers with the option of enjoying it in a commemorative, Masters-themed cup for $1. Golf-enthusiasts will have the opportunity to virtually play alongside the pros as the tournament unfolds with viewing and playing options available throughout the day.

The new Five Iron Golf spans 6,300 square feet on the second floor of AREA15, including eight simulators featuring both TrackMan and Full Swing technology.

The colorful, urban space allows everyone to practice and play like the pros with actionable data, instant video analysis, and virtual rounds on close to 200 of the world’s greatest courses, while also offering premium entertainment options: a full bar, 12 widescreen TVs, a TV wall, shuffleboard and more.

Five Iron offers full bar service with signature cocktails, as well as elevated bar-bites from The Beast by Todd English, which includes the four-time James Beard award winning chef’s spin on sliders, wings and other hand-held favorites.

Five Iron Golf is open from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. – 12 a.m. Friday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 725-239-1600.

More information on Five Iron Golf is available on Five Iron's website.