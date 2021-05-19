First poolside mobile ordering launches at MGM Resort properties

Mojitos gone mobile: poolgoers at MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Strip properties can order their next cocktail, beer or burger on a smartphone and have it delivered directly to their lounge chair or daybed.
The company has launched the city’s first in-seat poolside mobile ordering system, currently available at select properties with full accessibility at all Las Vegas properties by June 1.
Each seat location is assigned a chair tag and number, along with a unique QR code that, once scanned, opens a familiar mobile ordering platform where the food and beverage selection process begin.
From extra guacamole on a burrito bowl and medium temperature burger preference to making that margarita a double, guests can personalize every aspect of an order.
At checkout, guests will enter their seat number, name and payment information into the program for the order to be processed. Following, a confirmation screen will display the order number and guest name once the payment has been accepted, along with the option to have a receipt sent via text or email to the mobile device.
When the order is ready, an MGM Resorts employee will deliver the items to the guests’ seat location, ensuring a seamless process within the Las Vegas poolscape destination.
The poolside ordering platform, powered by hospitality software company Agilysys, is available at the following MGM Resorts Las Vegas pools:
Now Available:
- Bellagio
- ARIA
- Vdara Hotel & Spa
- MGM Grand
- Mandalay Bay
- Delano
- The Mirage
Available Week of May 17:
- Park MGM
- NoMad Las Vegas
- Luxor
- New York-New York
- Excalibur
Available June 1:
- The Signature at MGM Grand
Traditional ordering remains available for guests who prefer that option.