First poolside mobile ordering launches at MGM Resort properties

Posted at 1:08 PM, May 19, 2021
Mojitos gone mobile: poolgoers at MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Strip properties can order their next cocktail, beer or burger on a smartphone and have it delivered directly to their lounge chair or daybed.

The company has launched the city’s first in-seat poolside mobile ordering system, currently available at select properties with full accessibility at all Las Vegas properties by June 1.

Each seat location is assigned a chair tag and number, along with a unique QR code that, once scanned, opens a familiar mobile ordering platform where the food and beverage selection process begin.

From extra guacamole on a burrito bowl and medium temperature burger preference to making that margarita a double, guests can personalize every aspect of an order.

At checkout, guests will enter their seat number, name and payment information into the program for the order to be processed. Following, a confirmation screen will display the order number and guest name once the payment has been accepted, along with the option to have a receipt sent via text or email to the mobile device.

When the order is ready, an MGM Resorts employee will deliver the items to the guests’ seat location, ensuring a seamless process within the Las Vegas poolscape destination.

The poolside ordering platform, powered by hospitality software company Agilysys, is available at the following MGM Resorts Las Vegas pools:

Now Available:
- Bellagio

- ARIA

- Vdara Hotel & Spa

- MGM Grand

- Mandalay Bay

- Delano

- The Mirage

Available Week of May 17:
- Park MGM

- NoMad Las Vegas

- Luxor

- New York-New York

- Excalibur

Available June 1:
- The Signature at MGM Grand

Traditional ordering remains available for guests who prefer that option.

