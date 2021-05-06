Ferraro's extends hours, offering hiring bonuses for select kitchen positions

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar announces it is now open for dinner seven days a week beginning at 5 p.m.

Ferraro’s updated hours of operation are 5 to 11 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Guests can look forward to indulging in favorites such as Ferraro’s Lasagna alla Gino, Gnocchi with house pomodoro sauce and a seasonal Branzino dish, where grilled Mediterranean Sea bass comes with parsnips, lacinato baby kale and fig-guanciale juice.

In addition, Ferraro’s is hiring for select kitchen positions and offering up to $500 in hiring bonuses, as well as hourly rates between $17.50 and $20 per hour. Positions available include servers, bussers, line cooks and dish washers.

Interested candidates should call at (702) 364-5300.

For more information, click here.