Families and fishing fans invited to Bass Pro Shops fishing event

Families and fishing fans of all ages are invited to join the fun at The Bass Pro Shops US Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships on Lake Mead on April 24.

During the event, 250 two-person teams will be fishing for their cut of the $4.3 million guaranteed purse value.

While anglers are competing on the water, the general public is invited to participate in the excitement taking place on the broad banks of Lake Mead with free socially distanced outdoor activities beginning at noon. Face masks are encouraged and available as needed.

- Free Kids Activities: Free interactive games, inflatable slides and more will create a festive atmosphere for families and fishing fans of all ages to enjoy.

- Celebrity Guests: Hosted by Roland Martin, tournament weigh-in will begin at 2:30 p.m. Competitors will arrive at the weigh-in site in waves throughout the afternoon and are invited to stay for the final award ceremony, taking place at 6:30 p.m.

- Live Music: The Petersens, an American bluegrass band from Missouri’s Ozark mountains, will also provide live music and entertainment throughout the day.

- Outdoor Fun for the Whole Family: Guests can learn about fisheries conservation with representatives from the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and enjoy a Bass Pro Shops pop-up shop with exclusive merchandise and the latest gear from top outdoor brands, along with food and special activities.

