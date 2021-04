HENDERSON (KTNV) — Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson is offering chocolate lovers a one-of-a-kind tasting experience featuring chocolate and mimosas.

Good Morning Las Vegas reporter Alicia Patillo visited the factory and cactus garden this morning to get the details.

There are two tastings per day every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month.

They are at noon and 3 p.m. and last for one hour. Cost is $35 per person. Click here to make a reservation.