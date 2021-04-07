Ethel M Chocolates hosting tasting events this month

Ethel M Chocolates announced two brand new exclusive tasting experiences will take place at the legendary Ethel M Chocolates Factory and Cactus Garden in Henderson.

Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday during April, those in Las Vegas will have the opportunity to book an exclusive mimosa and chocolate tasting experience that will see four signature Ethel M Chocolates pieces paired with fruity mimosas for a sensory delight at the Ethel M Chocolates tasting room.

Ethel M Chocolates has also announced a guided garden tour and two-piece chocolate tasting experience in the beautiful Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden. Attendees will have the opportunity to stroll through Ethel M Chocolates three-acre Cactus Garden in bloom led by the Garden Curator, which will be followed by a two-piece chocolate tasting led by one of Ethel M Chocolates leading chocolatiers.

The experience will finish with each attendee being given an Aloe Vera clipping from the Cactus Garden to plant in a pot and take home with them.

More information can be found below:

Chocolate & Mimosa Tasting

Two tastings per day, every Friday, Saturday & Sunday in April, finishing on April 30.

12 p.m. PT & 3 p.m. PT. Each tasting is one (1) hour in duration.

$35 per person

Please note the Chocolate & Mimosa tasting is for those ages 21+.

Guided Garden Tour & Two-Piece Chocolate Tasting in the Garden

April 10, April 17 & April 24

10 a.m. PT. The experience one (1) hour and 15 minutes in duration.

$30 per person