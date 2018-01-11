Esports arena to open at Luxor hotel-casino

Las Vegas has made a strong push to become the home of esports and the Luxor is the latest casino-hotel looking to put its stamp on the gaming market.

Allied Esports, the world’s leading network of dedicated esports properties and content production facilities, has announced the grand opening date and a major partnership for esports Arena Las Vegas.



Esports Arena Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Strip’s first dedicated esports arena, will officially open its doors at Luxor Hotel and Casino on March 22. Opening day will feature a series of events, including an invitation-only, multi-day, live-streamed tournament.



“Esports Arena Las Vegas is the cornerstone of our property, brand and content development and will allow us to engage esports communities, brands and stakeholders like never before,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “With Las Vegas rapidly becoming a hub for esports, Esports Arena Las Vegas at Luxor will be the city’s home for competitive gaming and interactive entertainment.”



Allied Esports and Esports Arena have partnered with Luxor to transform the former LAX nightclub space into a multi-level arena with a competition stage, LED video wall, telescopic seating, daily gaming stations, and state-of-the-art streaming and television-quality production studios.

The arena will provide a ready-to-go championship destination for tournaments, leagues and high-stakes matchups in a setting designed to deliver an unparalleled fan experience.

In December, Allied Esports and world-renowned chef Jose Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup announced a partnership to create the first gaming-inspired food and beverage menu at Esports Arena Las Vegas.