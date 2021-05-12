Emporium Arcade Bar offering free play on Killer Queen arcade game

Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas, the lively new bar known for its classic arcade games and colorful artistic ambiance, invites guests to enjoy free play on the extremely rare Killer Queen arcade game every Tuesday.

As the world’s only ten-player, strategy-driven arcade game, Killer Queen creates friendly competition among two teams of five. Players gather around the oversized console to execute the assassination of the game’s enemy queen. Ideal for players of any skill level, Killer Queen is one of the world’s rarest arcade games and known for drawing close-knit groups of fans and players wherever it is available.

Emporium Arcade Bar is open for guests 21 years of age or older Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Emporium Arcade Bar is free to enter but guests must reserve a general admission ticket to AREA15 online.