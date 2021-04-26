El Dorado Cantina launching 'Domingo Divertido' brunch

El Dorado Cantina introduces Domingo Divertido (Sunday Funday) brunch at their Tivoli Village location starting on May 2.

A Mexican twist on brunch classics will be accompanied by bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys; new, refreshing specialty cocktails, and agua frescas. Umbrella-shaded patio seating is available in addition to indoor dining.

New selections, joining current menu favorites like Huevos Divorciados and Chilaquiles, include:

- Watermelon Salad – fresh cut watermelon, serrano honey mint dressing, heirloom tomato, toasted pistachios, queso fresco, cucumber, and arugula salad ($15).

- Tres Leches French Toast – Cinnamon-swirl bread soaked in tres leches crema with strawberries, served with Chantilly cream ($16).

- Macho Benedict – Crisp English muffin with chorizo, and two poached eggs, topped with a savory cilantro chipotle hollandaise sauce, guacamole spread, and Fresno chiles, served with breakfast potatoes ($19).

- Churro Waffle – Fluffy Belgian-style waffle coated in a cinnamon sugar topping served with fresh berries, caramel plantain sauce and Chantilly cream ($14).

The event will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting May 2.