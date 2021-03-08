Dunkin’ to debut first stores on the Las Vegas Strip

Dunkin’ is proud to announce the debut of its first stores on the Las Vegas Strip, opening two restaurant locations at Caesars Entertainment’s The LINQ Hotel + Experience.

Dunkin’ will celebrate its grand opening of both stores in April 2021.

There are two walk-up locations: one located off the Strip-facing side of The LINQ and the second next to the CAESARS FORUM entrance inside on the casino level. Both stores will feature Dunkin’s new “Next Generation” store image.

Dunkin’s Signature cold beverages will be available through new innovative coffee tap systems, serving eight cold beverages such as iced coffees, iced teas, cold brew and nitro infused cold brew coffees. Crew members will also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’s Signature hot coffees will also be available.

Each of the 800 square-foot locations will employ approximately 12 crew members. The two new Dunkin’ restaurants at The LINQ Hotel + Experience are owned by a local franchisee network, The NVGRE Group.

The group currently owns and operates 13 Dunkin’ locations throughout Nevada and Illinois, with plans to open five more Dunkin’ locations in southern Nevada in 2021.

The new Dunkin’ locations will bring over 150 jobs to the Las Vegas/Henderson area.

