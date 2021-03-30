Menu

Downtown Terrace debuts new spring menu items and fresh cocktails

Posted at 2:43 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 17:43:59-04

Spring has sprung and so have fresh menu items at Downtown Terrace.

Las Vegas’ indulgent eatery with a view announces a new lineup of mouthwatering cocktails and menu additions including appetizers, entrees and dessert.

Downtown Las Vegas’ go-to brunch destination is ready to liven up a bit just in time for peak Vegas weather. Downtown Terrace lovers can enjoy signature favorites like the Fried Calamari and Chicken and Waffle Sliders paired with flavorful newbies like the Beef Carpaccio and Blackened Salmon.

Guests can wash it all down with Downtown Terrace’s new seasonal-forward cocktail menu featuring inclusions of fresh fruit, spice and crisp flavors.

Reservations for Downtown Terrace are not required but highly encouraged.

Reservations can be made online or through Open Table.

Downtown Terrace is operating under current COVID-19 guidelines and masks must be worn at all times when not actively eating or drinking.

Current operating hours are Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 pm.

