Downtown LV celebrating World Poetry Day

The public is invited to join Poetry Promise, Inc. and the city of Las Vegas for a free World Poetry Day Celebration and unveiling of the Third Street Poetry Project on March 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. downtown on Third Street between Hoover and Gass avenues.

The event will feature live poetry readings, light jazz music and refreshments available for sale from the Bubbles and Brews vintage mobile tap bar.

Two of the 10 Las Vegas poets featured in the Third Street Poetry Project, former Clark County Poet Laureate Bruce Isaacson and poet/photographer Rodney J. Lee will introduce the poets and their poetry. City of Las Vegas Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will speak at the event and unveil the new Third Street sidewalks engraved with their poetry.

Poetry selected for the sidewalks includes works by RelldaTruth, Keith Brantley, Ash DelGrego, Flynn Dexter, Heather Lang Cassera, Vogue Robinson, A.J. Moyer, Kari O'Connor, Bruce Isaacson and Rodney J. Lee.

Activities will take place at the new permanent stage on Third Street between Hoover and Gass. Other recent improvements to Third Street transformed the section between Charleston Boulevard and Bonneville Avenue into an urban green space utilizing over 70 percent of the corridor for pedestrians and landscaping. The roadway has been rehabilitated, including mid-block raised pedestrian crossings.

Other additions include ADA-compliant widened sidewalks, enhanced roadway lighting, LED-lit shade structures, an art sculpture by Wayne Littlejohn, and more trees throughout the corridor.

Street parking is available throughout the area, as well as parking at a city lot on Third Street between Coolidge and Hoover avenues. The event will follow current pandemic safety requirements, including social distancing and face coverings..

Poetry Promise, Inc. was incorporated in Las Vegas 2016. It was inspired and founded by Clark County’s first Poet Laureate, Bruce Isaacson. The second Poet Laureate of Clark County, Vogue Robinson, was its Executive Director.

Poetry Promise’s mission is to advance the knowledge and practice of poetry and the literary arts in Clark County, the State of Nevada, and beyond.