Downtown Grand hotel-casino pool now accepting reservations

This summer guests can splish and splash at the Citrus Grand Pool Deck atop Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino.

Pool dwellers can rejoice in this pool party paradise showcasing more than 35,000-square-feet of entertainment and special event space, a sparkling infinity pool, restaurant and full bar, semi-private cabanas, a fire pit, a grassy seating area complete with umbrellas and outdoor day beds, and much more.

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino is proud to announce the return of Old School by The Pool, kicking off Memorial Day Weekend, patrons 21 and over can groove to the city’s hottest live R&B bands every Friday starting at 8 p.m.

While catching some rays, guests can sip on one of the pool deck’s signature cocktails served in a souvenir cup or satisfy their pool day cravings with a freshly made flat bread.

