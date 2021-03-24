Downtown Container Park bringing back The Mantis mascot

Downtown Container Park is welcoming the return of its ambassador, mascot and Las Vegas legend, The Mantis.

On April 1 beginning at sunset, Downtown Container Park invites friends from all over to rejoice in the return of The Mantis after her year-long hibernation.

Guests of all ages are invited to make some noise and participate in the first drum circle of 2021 in order to awaken The Mantis from her long slumber. Social-distancing protocols will be prioritized in order to ensure the safety and comfort of attendees.

The Mantis is a 40-foot long, 150 scale replica female Praying Mantis originally constructed by Aerospace engineer Kirk Jellum. Purchased by the late Tony Hsieh in 2013, The Mantis resides on the corner of 7th and Fremont Street welcoming tourists and locals alike to Downtown Container Park, entertaining guests with her pyrotechnic antics and sassy banter.

The Mantis will run every evening, Thursday – Saturday beginning at sunset with expanded hours planned for the near future.

Downtown Container Park is doing its part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The park is currently operating under statewide guidelines. Guests are required to wear face coverings and to follow social distancing protocols.

Downtown Container Park is open Monday – Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information regarding Downtown Container park visit their website.