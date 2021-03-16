Diversion Amusements to host viewing parties for VGK home games

New Las Vegas event and entertainment venue, Diversion Amusements, welcomes Knights fans to attend a VGK watch party and enjoy home games on the big screen while munching on a multi-course chef’s tasting menu and sipping on craft cocktails and beers from the full bar.

Though the Vegas Golden Knights games are sold out, Diversion Amusements comes in with the assist, allowing guests to score big with private tables for parties of two to six attendees – the perfect alternative to watching the game from their couch.

Tickets are available online for every home Vegas Golden Knights game.

Guests score big with private tables for parties of two to six attendees. $79.99 Per Person:

- Tickets include a multi-course chef’s tasting of a different menu each night, all non-alcoholic beverages, and unlimited free play of pinball and arcade games, along with taxes and service charges.

- Alcoholic beverages are available for purchase from the full bar.

Introducing the Multi-Use Event Space, Diversion Amusements

Located at 5321 Cameron Street, only a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip near Allegiant Stadium, Diversion Amusements is a flexible multi-use venue that recently opened its doors for events ranging from entertainment to corporate gatherings.

The venue boasts 38 TVs and two video walls with 4K Ultra Broadcast, high-tech sound and lighting, and a rotating inventory of 57 pinball machines, along with cocktail tables and ultimate arcades.

The space can be used for charity events, award presentations, trade shows, product launches, and more.