Denny’s celebrating grand opening of new location in Las Vegas

A new Denny’s diner is officially opening its doors in Las Vegas on March 20.

To celebrate, this location will offer discounted prices on menu items such as:

- Original Grand Slam - $2.99

- The Super Bird - $3.99

- Chicken Fried Steak Dinner - $5.99

These deals will be offered from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on grand opening day. Only available for dine-in and carryout orders placed at the restaurant.

In addition to these deals, Denny’s is offering free delivery via Denny’s On Demand until March 31.

To participate, customers must place a $20 minimum order. A credit for free delivery will then be automatically added at checkout – no code needed.

The new location is on 5175 Blue Diamond Road, Ste 100-115, Las Vegas, NV, 89139 and open Monday – Sunday, 24 hours.