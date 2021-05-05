Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre to perform at Venetian Resort

Iconic pop artists Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre are teaming up to bring “Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre Live from Las Vegas” to The Sands Showroom inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas for a three-show limited engagement.

The original pop princess and member of the multiplatinum selling pop super-group NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK will join forces for three unforgettable nights, performing their top smash hits and legendary catalogues Aug. 26, 27 and 28, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

To celebrate, Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre will be releasing a new studio version remake of “Lost in Your Eyes, the duet” on June 4.

The pair famously performed the track live on tour when they hit the road for 2019’s The Mixtape Tour. Fans can expect to see the song once again live in action when the two stars take to the stage this summer.

Tickets start at $69.50 plus applicable fees and will go on sale to the general public May 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster , any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Artist fan club members will receive access to a pre-sale beginning May 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card of “Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre Live from Las Vegas” at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning May 11 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment.

For complete presale details, click here.

Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning May 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

All pre-sales will end May 13 at 10 p.m. PT.