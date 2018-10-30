Day of the Dead events in Las Vegas | 2018

Here is a list of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) events in the Las Vegas valley:

The 10th annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) events at Springs Preserve is happening Nov. 2-4. The Day of the Dead is a traditional event full of color, warm memories, joy and life! This 3-day event will offer a variety of activities such as live entertainment, traditional food, fun arts and crafts, face painting, carnival games, art vendors – and most importantly, a beautiful presentation of over 40 altars built by local residents. The live entertainment includes plays, dances, Mariachi bands and much more. Visit springspreserve.org for more information. $10 adults, $6 kids ages 3-17. Discount if purchased in advance.

Clark County Parks and Recreation will present the 18th Annual Life in Death Festival: The Day of the Dead in Las Vegas from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 1 and 2 at Winchester Cultural Center and Park, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, just north of Desert Inn Road. This is the 18th year of honoring the dead and mocking death with the festival’s patron, Elizadeath, in the guise of a Las Vegas showgirl. There will offends (altars) built by local families and other groups, live entertainment including dancing and readings of calveras or skulls, and art exhibit and more. Admission is free but be sure to bring money for the traditional food and craft vendors. Parking is limited, so carpooling is highly recommended.

The city of Las Vegas will host its annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival celebration Nov. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, located in Lorenzi Park at 720 Twin Lakes Drive. The free event is open to the public and fun for all ages; parking is free. There will be entertainment by Las Cafeteras, interactive children’s activities, artisan vendors, face-painting, special décor and an exhibition of altars created by community members, organizations and groups. Food trucks will offer refreshments for sale.

The 2018 Henderson Libraries’ Around the World festival will feature multiple events for Dia de Los Muertos. On Friday, Nov. 2, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. there will be an event called "What is El Dia de Los Muertos?" while on Saturday, Nov. 3, there will be a Dia de Los Muertos crafternoon from noon-2 p.m. and a picnic and a movei from 2:30- 5p.m. featuring "Coco," all at the Gibson Library.

China Poblano at the Cosmopolitan will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos with food and drink specials including Aguachile de Pulpo y Camaron, $15, Octopus, poached shrimp, house made clamato; Sweetbread Taco, $7, Fried sweetbreads, radish; Albondigas, $13, Pork and beef meatballs, spicy chipotle-tomato sauce; Costilla de Puerco con Mole de Cacahuate, $16, Pork ribs, peanut sauce, pickled chayote; and Pan de Muerto y Concha, $8, traditional sweet pastry typically served during Dia de los Muertos in Mexico. Served with warm Oaxacan hot chocolate. Featured cocktails include Recuerdame, $16, Mezcal Veras Joven, Ancho Reyes, mole bitters, Left Hand nitro milk stout, Oaxacan chocolate espuma and El Grito, $16, Fortaleza blanco, Ancho Reyes Verde, black walnut bitters, pineapple, lime, cinnamon.

Thunderbird Hotel & Lounge is hosting a Dia de los Muertos Masquerade Pop Up on Nov. 2. There will be live entertainment, a live tattoo shop battle, drink specials, photo booth, vendors, raffle prizes and more.

The Day of the Dead Main Street Walking Parade is happening Nov. 2. There will be free first beer for participants in the walking parade who come in costume, or with their faces painted, as well as tequila sampling/tasting and other Mexican traditions on display including alters on Main Street and Mariachi among the walkers. Face painters will be for hire along the route for those who need a last minute makeover. The walking parade will visit several locations along the walk, including Casa Don Juan (all ages), Nevada Taste Site (all ages), ReBAR, (21+ only) and Jammyland (21+ only). We will end in the Funkyard (behind ReBAR, all ages) to award cash and prizes, hear Mariachi and say a prayer for our lost loved ones. Walking Parade starts at 8:30pm leaving from the Funkyard (behind ReBAR, all ages) heading South on Main Street towards Casa Don Juan.

The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival is taking over Dia de los Muertos weekend with an event like no other! The festival, now in its 3rd year, will feature some of the area’s best restaurants and food trucks serving up their amazing taco creations along with live entertainment Mariachis, folkloric dancers, a Selena musical tribute , VIP tent, margarita bar & rivers of Micheladas. There will also be taco and chili pepper eating competitions, carnival rides, a car show, vendors and more.

El Dorado Cantina is celebrating Dia de los Muertos from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 with a $35 pre fixe menu of seasonal Mexican specialties, $7 specialty margaritas, face paining, live music, prizes and more.

Millennium Fandom Bar is celebrating Dia de Los Muertos with a sugar skull party. Hosted by Rose and Mishka. There will face painters and more.

Chica at The Venetian will host Dia de los Muertos-themed brunches featuring seasonal food and cocktail specials, live music and face paintings by a sugar skull artist on Nov. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Specialty menu items include house-made horchata, marigold and cinnamon-infused tequila, sweet dessert tamales, Pan de Muerto French Toast and, of course, bottomless mimosas.

