Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan coming to MGM Grand Garden Area in July

Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan are coming to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for one night only.

Both comedians will perform on July 9 at 8 p.m.

About Dave Chappelle

The internationally recognized stand-up comedian and actor’s trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics and fame. Arguably the most-touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle has performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years, selling out shows within minutes of the announcements.

About Joe Rogan

A standup comedian for more than 25 years with an inquisitive and intense comedic style, Rogan’s sixth hour-long comedy special, Joe Rogan: Strange Times, premiered on Netflix in October 2018. Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is the most popular podcast online. Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and now calls UFC Pay-Per-View events in North America.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 30 at 12 p.m. here.