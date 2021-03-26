Cowabunga Bay in Henderson reopening this weekend

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One of the Las Vegas valley’s waterparks is reopening this weekend, just in time for Spring Break.

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson will reopen on March 27.

Additionally, the 2021 Las Vegas Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday. Plunge participants were required to raise a minimum of $125. Guests are invited to watch their friends and family tae the plunge and may enjoy the post-plunge festivities for an additional cost.

This year, the Polar Plunge will also include a duck derby. Participants may adopt a duck and “race” to the finish line for prizes. Click here for more information.

Cowabunga Bay features more than 25 rides and attractions. Click here for more information.