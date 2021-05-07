Country artist Cody Jinks to perform at The Cosmopolitan in December

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is pleased to welcome Music Row Independent Artist of the Year, Cody Jinks, to The Chelsea on Dec. 3.

The American outlaw country star will set the stage for an unforgettable night, alongside special guest Randy Rogers.

For well over a decade, Cody Jinks has devoted himself to making music that is equal parts uncompressing and emphatic. From thrash metal in the early 2000’s to independently producing albums that have appeared on the Billboard Country Albums chart, Cody has built a dedicated following for himself and his career. His latest albums, After the Fire and The Wanting both hold spots for Top Albums on iTunes and Apple Music, with several hits including “Must Be The Whiskey”, “Think Like You Think,” and “William and Wanda.”

Tickets for Cody Jinks at The Chelsea will go on sale on May 21 at 10 a.m. PST online or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

Fam club pre-sale tickets available on May 19 at 10 a.m. PST with additional flocker presale to follow on May 20 at 10 a.m. PST.

Tickets start at $99, plus applicable taxes and fees.