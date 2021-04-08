Comedy Cellar returning to Rio Hotel

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced its anticipated return to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The Comedy Cellar will return April 17 with 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. performances by Rick D’Elia, Brian McKim, Kathleen Dunbar and Mark Cohen.

Tickets go on sale April 9 at 10 a.m.

Known for its distinctive “showcase format,” featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.

Comedy Cellar performances will be held Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS.

All tickets can be purchased online, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.

Upcoming show can be found below:

APRIL 17 THROUGH APRIL 18 (SHOWCASE):

Rick D’Elia, Brian McKim, Kathleen Dunbar and Mark Cohen

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Rick D’Elia (“The Tonight Show”), Brian McKim (NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” “Late Late Show”), Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

APRIL 22 THROUGH APRIL 25 (SHOWCASE):

Orlando Leyba, Traci Skene, Dennis Blair and Mark Cohen

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Orlando Leyba (“The Tonight Show, HBO, TruTV), Traci Skene (Author of “The Comedy Bible”), Dennis Blair (“The Tonight Show,” HBO, co-writer of the movie “Easy Money”) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

APRIL 29 THROUGH MAY 2 (SHOWCASE):

Dennis Blair, Rick D’Elia, Kathleen Dunbar and Mark Cohen

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Dennis Blair (The Tonight Show,” HBO, co-writer of the movie “Easy Money”), Rick D’Elia (“The Tonight Show”), Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).