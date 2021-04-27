Clark County to open state's largest pickleball complex

Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County will open Nevada’s largest pickleball complex at Sunset Park located at 2601 East Sunset Road on May 8 at 8 a.m. with a ceremony and an inaugural Commissioner’s Cup Tournament beginning directly after.

The new complex includes 24 courts, a tournament building, shade structures, picnic tables and benches, lighting, restrooms, water fountains, fencing and public address system.

Pickleball has doubled in popularity over the last two years with 3.5 million players today, according to USA Pickleball.

The inaugural Commissioner’s Cup Tournament will begin at 8:15 a.m. and will include the following divisions:

- Women’s Doubles 18-50

- Women’s Doubles 51+

- Men’s Doubles 18-50

- Men’s Doubles 51+

- Mixed Doubles All Ages

Registration is now open and can be done here. Cost is $10 per player.

For more information on how to register, click here or contact the Clark County Parks and Recreation Sports office at (702) 455-8241.

The Sunset Park Pickleball Complex will be open to the public seven days a week during the hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It will also be available to reserve for individual games and tournaments by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department’s Sports Office.