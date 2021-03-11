Cirque du Soleil plans to reopen 2 Las Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas entertainment continues to be looking like it's rebounding in 2021 with further shows planning on reopening this year.

Representatives with Cirque du Soleil say the company plans to bring back its "O" show and "Mystere" to properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

RELATED: Carrot Top, MJ Live: Several Las Vegas shows to reopen, capacity to increase for others

A Cirque du Soleil Show Division contact told 13 Action News the "O" show at the Bellagio hotel-casino and "Mystere" at the Treasure Island hotel-casino are looking like the first two shows to return, with the company hoping for a summer return.

Cirque du Soleil says no dates have been confirmed just yet and any reopening still depends on several different factors, but it was hoping to be able to bring its Las Vegas entertainment back.

LIST: Shows, conventions returning to Las Vegas valley

The coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of all Vegas show venues last year but several are beginning to welcome back guests as COVID restrictions continue to loosen in Southern Nevada.