Cirque du Soleil plans to reopen 2 Las Vegas shows

Business Wire
AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, ASM Global, the leading provider of innovative venue services, and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, the world leader in live entertainment, have entered into a strategic multi-year agreement to bring Cirque du Soleil touring shows to AEG and ASM Global venues worldwide. Picture credit: M-A Lemire ©2019 Cirque du Soleil (Photo: Business Wire)
AEG, ASM Global and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Announce Multi-Year Agreement
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 16:45:51-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas entertainment continues to be looking like it's rebounding in 2021 with further shows planning on reopening this year.

Representatives with Cirque du Soleil say the company plans to bring back its "O" show and "Mystere" to properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

A Cirque du Soleil Show Division contact told 13 Action News the "O" show at the Bellagio hotel-casino and "Mystere" at the Treasure Island hotel-casino are looking like the first two shows to return, with the company hoping for a summer return.

Cirque du Soleil says no dates have been confirmed just yet and any reopening still depends on several different factors, but it was hoping to be able to bring its Las Vegas entertainment back.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of all Vegas show venues last year but several are beginning to welcome back guests as COVID restrictions continue to loosen in Southern Nevada.

