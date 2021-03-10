Chickie's & Pete's Menu Madness offering free giveaway

Today through March 15, guests can win a free three-night getaway at SAHARA Las Vegas as well as entry to the grand opening of Chickie’s & Pete’s first West Coast location at SAHARA Las Vegas this summer by participating in Chickie’s & Pete’s Menu Madness.

All they need to do is vote each day for their favorite starter items and entrees from Chickie’s & Pete’s online here.

Round 1 starts today and is between Crabfries and Onion Rings.

The winner, who will be contacted by March 19, will win:

- One (1) three-night stay for two in a luxurious suite during the opening of Chickie’s & Pete’s inside of SAHARA Las Vegas and guest

- $250 food and beverage credit to be used at Chickie’s & Pete’s by winner and guest

- Transportation to and from SAHARA from the airport (if traveling by air)

- Admission for two to the opening of Chickie’s & Pete’s at SAHARA Las Vegas

- One hour in the virtual golf bay inside Chickie’s & Pete’s

Named the best sports bar in North America by ESPN, signature menu items include Chickie’s and Pete’s Crabfeast and Lisa’s Blonde Lobster Pie pizza. Chickie’s and Pete’s will serve as the home base of SAHARA’s William Hill sportsbook, which has temporarily moved to the main casino during construction.

The addition of the restaurant is part of SAHARA’s ongoing $150 million resort transformation, which includes significant updates to its Strip-facing exterior, offering larger indoor/outdoor patio spaces for diners to enjoy.