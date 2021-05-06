Chef Bruce Kalman opens first local restaurant in Downtown Arts District

Leaving fine dining Italian cuisine for American BBQ, James Beard nominated and Bravo Top Chef favorite Chef Bruce Kalman opens his first Las Vegas restaurant with business partner Richard Camarota, dubbed Soulbelly BBQ, in the heart of the Downtown’s Arts District on May 12.

A veteran chef who worked his way through some of the country’s most prestigious kitchens in New Jersey, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, Kalman became most known for his time at and ownership of LA’s Knead & Co. Pasta Bar + Market and Pasadena’s UNION, where he wowed diners with his Italian cuisine.

Keeping it classic, Soulbelly BBQ’s beer and cocktail program features American beers like Lone Star and Shiner, alongside locally brewed Nevada beers from neighboring downtown Las Vegas and Henderson breweries. Most notably, HUDL Brewing, Soulbelly BBQ’s next-door neighbor, is specially brewing the Charred & Shifty – an American red made with Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey barrel ashes in the mash.

Putting the Soulbelly spin on classic cocktails, the menu is dressed with sips including an Old Fashioned and Mint Julip, beside twists like the Sweet Tea Sangria and the Lunch Box - a blend of beer, Amaretto and orange juice. The restaurant’s solid whiskey and bourbon selection is currently at 37 bottles strong.

Soulbelly BBQ is located at 1327 S Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89104.

The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. daily.