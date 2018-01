It's National Spaghetti Day and there's no lack of pasta in Las Vegas.



Bratalian Neopolitan Restaurant by Chef Carla Pellegrino is featuring two dishes in celebration. Their traditional spaghetti and meatballs is being offered for a special price of $15.



In addition, noodle lovers can order the spaghetti in garlic, olive oil and crushed peppers for $16.



Slice of Vegas Pizza is also offering a special on National Spaghetti Day.



Happy #NationalSpaghettiDay Las Vegas!! Join us RIGHT NOW to celebrate with $5 Bottomless Spaghetti Bowls!! pic.twitter.com/SVW5MGRNMX — Slice of Vegas Pizza (@sliceofvegas) January 4, 2018