Carlos Santana returning to House of Blues this summer

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana’s "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live" will return to the House of Blues stage inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino this summer, marking Santana’s ninth year at the intimate venue.

Tickets for the 2021 dates go on sale April 30 at 10 a.m.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

All 2021 performance dates are listed below:

- Aug. 25, 27-29

- Sept. 1-4

- Nov. 3, 5-7, 10, 12-14

- Dec. 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12

The popular VIP packages will be available for purchase with customizable experiences that include limited edition photos and specialty food and beverage packages featuring stage-side dining.

Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live start at $99.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available by visiting House of Blues website or by calling 800-745-3000.

CITI pre-sales begin April 26, at noon, click here for more information. CITI is the official credit card of the concert series.

The House of Blues, Live Nation and Foundation Room pre-sales begin April 27 at 10 a.m.

A portion of all tickets sold will be donated to The Milagro Foundation. Milagro (“Miracle”) is a charitable foundation supporting underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health. The Milagro Foundation was created in 1998 by Carlos Santana and his family to benefit children worldwide.

Another contribution will be made to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Founded in 1993, Music Forward Foundation accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success.