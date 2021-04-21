Camel Safari hosting a cannabis-themed trip near Las Vegas

Suited for the lifestyle of cannabis enthusiasts, Camel Safari introduces Canna-Camels, the ultimate Las Vegas day trip for adults 21 and older.

With round trip transportation included from Las Vegas, the early morning or evening experience allows guests to enjoy an exquisite excursion surrounded by exotic animals.

This experience begins with pickup at Pisos Las Vegas dispensary at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays or 3:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Additional days and times may be available for groups of six or more, based on availability. Guests are encouraged to pre-order cannabis products in advance online specifying “curbside pickup” and entering code “cannacamel” in the notes, good for 20 percent off their entire purchase or an edible for a penny; minimum purchase required.

After a scenic, 80-minute ride aboard a spacious, climate-controlled van to Camel Safari, the Canna-Camels adventure begins. It includes a safari tram ride around the 176-acre property, up-close encounters with camels and chances to view a porcupine, two-toed sloth and other exotic animals.

The experience also includes time for guests to sit back and relax at the property’s picnic tables with refreshing treats.

Guests will depart Camel Safari by 12:30 p.m. for a 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. for a 9:30 p.m. arrival back in Las Vegas.

Tickets are priced at $169 per person and include abundant munchies such as chips, ice cream, soda and other snacks.