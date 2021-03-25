Burlesque Hall of Fame to re-open in April

After over a year closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Burlesque Hall of Fame museum is excited to reopen to the public on April 2.

In accordance with state guidelines, the museum has made significant changes to both its physical space and its operating procedures to assure the safety of our guests and staff.

For the immediate future, the museum will be open two days a week – Friday and Saturday – from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on a timed-entry basis limited to 6 admissions per hour and no more than 10 visitors in the space at any given time.

Open days will be expanded as current restrictions are seen to be effective in preventing local spread of the disease.

Following current guidelines, the museum will require all staff and guests to wear masks, and hand sanitizer stations will be made available throughout the space. Tours and other activities in the space will be designed to maximize social distancing between groups of guests and well as between guests and staff. All high-touch surfaces will be cleaned regularly throughout the day, including door handles, cash stand area, and restrooms.

All staff are required to report their health and take their temperature upon arrival; employees showing a fever of 100.4 or higher, or otherwise not feeling well, will be asked to return home.

Ample sick leave has been provided to assure staff feel no pressure to work while ill.

Reservations for time slots can be made online, walk-ins will only be accepted when no other reservations have been made for that time slot.