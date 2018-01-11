Britney Spears reportedly signs new Las Vegas deal

Britney Spears may be leaving the Planet Hollywood but she isn't leaving Las Vegas. According to reports Spears has signed a deal with Park MGM.

US Weekly had the initial report:

Multiple sources reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that the pop star, 36, signed a deal to perform at Las Vegas’ Park Theater. A source says, “They are really trying to compete with some of the more established venues in Las Vegas.”

This report is great news for fans of Spears that were worried that they had seen the last of Britney in Las Vegas. It's also a good grab for the new Park MGM property, as they continue to build their roster of performers, which now includes Bruno Mars, Cher, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.